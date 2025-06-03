The White Sox placed Cannon on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a lower-back strain.
Cannon attempted to pitch through the injury Monday against the Tigers but didn't fare well, allowing five runs over just three innings. He'll be eligible to return June 18, but it's unclear at this point whether he will be ready to go by that date.
