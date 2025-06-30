Cannon didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out four.

A lower back strain kept Cannon on the shelf for over three weeks of June, and the 24-year-old was on a pitch count Sunday in his first start back. He threw just 69 pitches. Cannon has struggled with control this season, having walked three or more batters in six of his 13 appearances. He'll take a 4.59 ERA and a 55:24 K:BB into his next start, which is scheduled to come next weekend at Coors Field.