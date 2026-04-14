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The White Sox placed Cannon of the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right hip inflammation.

Cannon had to be pulled from Sunday's start against the Royals due to the injury in what was his first outing of the season in the majors. The injury should heal with rest, but it's unclear when Cannon might be game-ready again and it's not a given that he'll rejoin the big-league rotation when he's physically ready.

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