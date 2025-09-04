The White Sox will recall Cannon from Triple-A Charlotte to pitch in bulk relief during Thursday's game against the Twins, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Cannon owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 96 innings in the majors, but he's set to make his return to Chicago and follow opener Fraser Ellard on Thursday. Cannon will get to face a Twins offense that sports a .696 OPS since the beginning of August, but he shouldn't be viewed as a reliable fantasy option after giving up at least five earned runs in each of his last three big-league outings.