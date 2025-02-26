White Sox manager Will Venable said Wednesday that Cannon will open the season in the club's rotation, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The revelation doesn't come as a surprise, as Cannon made 21 starts (23 appearances in total) for the White Sox last season and was serviceable, collecting a 4.49 ERA and 91:40 K:BB over 124.1 innings. Cannon might even start Opening Day, although Martin Perez and Davis Martin -- who Venable also named to the rotation Wednesday -- could be candidates, as well. The 24-year-old Cannon is not a desirable fantasy target.