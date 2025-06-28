Manager Will Venable said after Saturday's game that Cannon (back) will start for the White Sox on Sunday against the Giants, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Venable said pregame that Cannon could potentially start Sunday's game, but the skipper left no doubt in the matter with his postgame comments. It'll be Cannon's first MLB appearance since being placed on the 15-day injured list June 3 due to a lower-back strain. The 24-year-old made one rehab start, throwing three scoreless innings with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. Cannon threw 48 pitches in the outing, so some sort of pitch limit should be expected.