Cannon is listed as the White Sox's probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was recalled by Chicago and recorded a three-inning save Friday against Boston, and his next appearance will come as a starter. Cannon started in his three previous outings for the White Sox this season but struggled with 11 runs allowed and a 13:4 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
