Cannon (0-1) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Twins.

Minnesota jumped on Cannon early, plating two runs in the first inning and three more in the third. His day was ended by an RBI double from Edouard Julien in the fourth. Cannon produced a solid MLB debut against the Royals but saw his ERA shoot up to 7.27 after Monday's tough outing. Should he get another turn in the rotation, he's lined up to face the Rays at home this weekend.