The White Sox reassigned Heasley to minor-league camp Monday.

Heasley, 28, attended camp as a non-roster invitee after he had previously turned in a 5.89 ERA and 89:55 K:BB in 139 career innings in the big leagues over parts of the last four seasons. Though he was sharp over his four Cactus League appearances in allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out three over four scoreless frames, Heasley will need to distinguish himself over a larger sample at Triple-A Charlotte before he gets a look with the White Sox.