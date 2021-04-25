The White Sox recalled Stiever from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

With the start of the minor-league season just over a week away, Stiever should be in store for a brief stay with the White Sox, but he could fill an important role Sunday. Michael Kopech is scheduled to start the contest, but he likely won't be able to work much longer than the three innings he tossed in his last outing April 18 in Boston. According to Fegan, manager Tony La Russa noted that he doesn't expect Liam Hendriks, Aaron Bummer or Codi Heuer to be available out of the bullpen due to workload concerns, so Stiever -- who is stretched out to 100 pitches -- could be called upon to piggyback Kopech on Sunday.