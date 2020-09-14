Stiever allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 3.2 innings Sunday, striking out three in the win over Detroit. He did not factor in the decision.

Stiever loaded the bases in the first inning but escaped after allowing just one run. He left the game in a 1-1 tie before the White Sox pulled away in the middle innings. It's unclear if the 23-year-old will get another chance in the rotation or be sent back to the alternate training site.