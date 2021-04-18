Stiever was returned to the alternate training site after Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.
Stiever was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's twin bill but didn't appear in either of the two games. The right-hander made his major-league debut last season and allowed seven runs in 6.1 innings.
