Stiever will stay stretched out and will serve as starting depth in 2021, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Stiever made two starts for the White Sox during the abbreviated 2020 season and allowed seven runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over 6.1 innings. Although he struggled over a limited sample last year, manager Tony La Russa called the right-hander a "future rotation fixture" Wednesday and said that he has no plans to use him as a reliever.