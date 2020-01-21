Stiever will join the White Sox for big-league camp this spring, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Stiever excelled as a starting pitcher for High-A Winston-Salem last season, featuring a 2.15 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 77 strikeouts across 12 starts. The 22-year-old and former fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft will have the opportunity to spend a few weeks with the big-league coaching staff, but is still a year or two away from actually contending for a roster spot.