Stiever (forearm) was added to the White Sox's 60-man player pool Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Stiever was battling forearm soreness back in spring training, and it's unclear whether the issue is still bothering him. The 23-year-old righty is an interesting prospect, though he's unlikely to make his big-league debut this year as he's yet to pitch above High-A, though he did look quite good at that level last season, posting a 2.15 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP and a 28.0 percent strikeout rate in 12 starts for Winston-Salem.