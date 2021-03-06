Stiever allowed one run on three hits while striking out two and did not walk a batter over two innings in Friday's spring game against the Mariners.

Stiever started Friday's game, his first Cactus League appearance of 2020, but he's not expected to break camp with the White Sox. The 23-year-old right-hander has been talked up by manager Tony La Russa as potential starting depth and someone that will contribute to the 2021 team, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.