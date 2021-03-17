Stiever was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has been talked up by new manager Tony La Russa and is expected to contribute for the White Sox in 2021, but he won't make the Opening Day roster. Stiever made his major-league debut last season and allowed seven earned runs across 6.1 innings.
