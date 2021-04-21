Stiever will be recalled from the alternate training site Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was also promoted as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, though he didn't appear in either contest. Manager Tony La Russa has yet to decide on a starter for Wednesday's series finale, and Stiever could factor into the mix, either as a traditional starter or long reliever.
