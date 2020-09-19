Stiever (0-1) took the loss after giving up four home runs to the Reds on Friday. He allowed six runs on five hits and two walks over 2.2 innings.

Stiever made his second start and was unable to avoid damage like he did the first time out. The Reds ambushed the 23-year-old right-hander in a five-run third inning, launching three homers. With Dallas Keuchel (back) set to return to the rotation Saturday, it's unlikely the White Sox will need Stiever for starting duty the rest of the way unless another injury crops up.