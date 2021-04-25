Stiever was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday.
Stiever was called up ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers but gave up three runs on four hits and no walks while failing to record an out in relief. He'll now be cast off the major-league roster once again following his lackluster season debut.
