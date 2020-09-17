Stiever will start Friday's game at Cincinnati, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old allowed one run over 3.2 frames in his major-league debut last weekend, and he'll make his second start in Friday's series opener. Stiever threw 73 pitches during his first start and figures to have a similar workload against the Reds.
More News
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Goes 3.2 innings in no decision•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Contract purchased, starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Set for debut Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Joins player pool•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Dealing with forearm pain•
-
White Sox's Jonathan Stiever: Invited to big-league camp•