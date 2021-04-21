Stiever and the White Sox won't face Cleveland on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Northeast Ohio, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Chicago didn't announce a starter for Wednesday's game prior to the postponement, but Stiever was believed to be a candidate to either start or work as a bulk reliever after he was recalled from the alternate site. In light of the postponement coupled with a team off day Thursday, the White Sox likely won't require Stiever or another pitcher to make a spot start for Lance Lynn (back), who is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when his next turn in the rotation comes up.