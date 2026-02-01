The White Sox are acquiring Hicks (shoulder), David Sandlin, two players-to-be-named and cash from the Red Sox on Sunday in exchange for Gage Ziehl and a player-to-be-named, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Hicks was shipped from San Francisco to Boston in the Rafael Devers trade last year and is now on the move once again. The right-hander signed a four-year, $44.83 million contract with the Giants in January of 2024 to serve as a starter, and he pitched decently that year with a 4.10 ERA across 109.2 innings. However, he struggled early last year and was shifted to the bullpen, finishing the regular season with a 6.95 ERA over 67.1 frames between the Giants and Red Sox. According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Red Sox are covering $8 million of Hicks' salary across the remaining two years of his contract. The 29-year-old missed most of September due to shoulder tendinitis but should be ready for the start of spring training since he was back to throwing before the end of the season.