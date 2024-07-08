The White Sox recalled Leasure from Triple-A Charlotte, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Leasure was optioned nearly a month ago following a rough stretch which saw him allowing six runs over his last 3.2 innings. He held a 2.52 ERA prior to that, albeit with a 22:14 K:BB across 25 frames. Leasure is a candidate for high-leverage innings eventually but could be eased into such situations.