Leasure (0-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two to take the loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Leasure entered the game in the eighth inning and was tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He retired the first batter he faced before allowing three consecutive baserunners, a stretch concluded by a two-run double. Leasure still has a solid 3.12 ERA for the season, but he's struggled considerably across his last five outings, allowing four earned runs with a 7:7 K:BB.