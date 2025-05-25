Leasure (0-4) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out two in the ninth inning.

Leasure was called upon to protect a 3-2 lead in the ninth inning but immediately ran into trouble, hitting the leadoff batter and giving up a double. A fielding error allowed the tying run to score before Adolis Garcia delivered a crushing two-run double. The 26-year-old Leasure is now just 1-for-5 in save chances and owns a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 19 innings this season.