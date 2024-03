Leasure will make the Opening Day roster, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Leasure did not allow an earned run until his 10th appearance of Cactus League action, and he's compiled an 11:4 K:BB across 9.1 innings. He's likely to be in immediate contention for high-leverage roles with the team, though manager Pedro Grifol has made it clear that the White Sox will not begin the season with a defined closer.