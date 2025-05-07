Leasure retired the only batter he faced in the eighth inning to earn a hold Tuesday against the Royals.

Leasure entered the game with the tying run at second base in the eighth inning and retired the only batter he faced on three pitches to escape the jam. He was surprisingly not brought back out for the ninth inning despite the light workload, with Cam Booser instead blowing a save chance and taking the loss. This usage suggests that Leasure is the White Sox's preferred highest-leverage reliever -- rather than designated closer -- though it's difficult to speculate on the closer role given that the team has only one save for the season.