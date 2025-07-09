Leasure earned the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Toronto, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Leasure made quick work of the Blue Jays, striking out the first two batters he faced before working around an Alejandro Kirk two-out single. It's the second save of the year for Leasure and his first since May 20. The 26-year-old right-hander sports a 4.18 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP and 39 strikeouts through 32.1 innings this season.