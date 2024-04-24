Leasure allowed one earned run on two hits across one inning to earn a hold Tuesday against the Twins.

Leasure entered the game in the seventh inning and was tasked with protecting a two-run lead. He gave up an earned run for his second consecutive appearance, though those are his only runs allowed across 9.1 innings of work on the season. Michael Kopech has earned the majority of save chances for the White Sox to this point in the campaign, but Leasure has proven to work effectively in high-leverage roles.