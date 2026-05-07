White Sox's Jordan Leasure: Relegated to Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Leasure to Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
The 27-year-old will be kicked out of the White Sox's bullpen in order to make room for Trevor Richards, whom Chicago acquired in a trade with the Phillies on Tuesday. Leasure has accumulated a 6.06 ERA and 1.22 WHIP through 16.1 innings this season. If he's able to turn things around in the minors, he may be welcomed back into the big-league pen.
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