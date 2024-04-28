Leasure earned a save after he pitched two-thirds of an inning, retiring both batters he faced in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

Leasure entered the game with one out in the top of the ninth and a runner on second base, setting down both Austin Shenton and Curtis Mead on six total pitches to finish the contest. The save was his first of his major-league career and he has now produced a 1.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 11.1 innings in 12 appearances this season. With Michael Kopech operating as Chicago's primary closer, Leasure can be considered an ascending option at set-up man.