White Sox's Jordan Leasure: Working as opener Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leasure will open Tuesday's game against Arizona, Jack Ankony of SI.com repots.
Leasure will attempt to handle the first inning or two before handing the ball to a bulk reliever. Tyler Alexander is a candidate to work in long relief Tuesday evening.
