Romano was selected by the White Sox with the third pick in the Rule 5 draft.

A 25-year-old righty, Romano spent almost all of last season at Double-A for the Blue Jays, logging a 4.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 125 strikeouts in 137.1 innings. He made one start at Triple-A. There are rumors that Romano may be traded shortly after the draft. If he sticks with the White Sox, he may make some starts, but it seems likely that the bulk of his work will come in low-leverage spots out of the bullpen.