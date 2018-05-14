Stephens was promoted from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The 25-year-old received the call to the International League after posting a 2.95 ERA and 40:12 K:BB across 39.2 innings through seven starts with Birmingham. Stephens had been particularly good over his past four outings at Double-A, with the righty crediting the removal of a cutter from his arsenal against lefties for his improved performance during that stretch, according to Fegan. If Stephens is able to remain productive over several starts at Triple-A, he could earn a look later this season in the big-league rotation, which has been a sore spot for the White Sox.