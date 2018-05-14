White Sox's Jordan Stephens: Promoted to Triple-A
Stephens was promoted from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The 25-year-old received the call to the International League after posting a 2.95 ERA and 40:12 K:BB across 39.2 innings through seven starts with Birmingham. Stephens had been particularly good over his past four outings at Double-A, with the righty crediting the removal of a cutter from his arsenal against lefties for his improved performance during that stretch, according to Fegan. If Stephens is able to remain productive over several starts at Triple-A, he could earn a look later this season in the big-league rotation, which has been a sore spot for the White Sox.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...