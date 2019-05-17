Triple-A Charlotte placed Stephens on its 7-day injured list May 10 with a fractured left (non-throwing) hand, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Stephens was added to the 40-man roster over the winter with the expectation that he would eventually make his way to the big leagues as a potential depth starter, but the hand injury will delay any potential promotion. Even before breaking his hand, the 26-year-old was enduring a tough season in the International League. Over his six starts spanning 31.1 innings, Stephens had posted a 9.48 ERA and 1.93 WHIP while striking out 23.