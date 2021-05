Abreu went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Abreu, standing on third with two out and the game knotted in the bottom of the ninth inning, took off for home after after a Wade Davis pitch bounced a few feet away from catcher Cam Gallagher. He was ruled safe, beating Gallagher's dive, which was upheld on review. It was an indication that Abreu is feeling no ill effects from Friday's nasty collision with Hunter Dozier.