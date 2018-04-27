White Sox's Jose Abreu: Back in Friday's lineup

Abreu (illness) will play first base and bat third against the Royals on Friday.

Abreu will return to the field after missing Thursday's game due to illness. The 31-year-old shouldn't face any limitations moving forward as it appears he's feeling fine and fully recovered from this ailment. Over 21 games this season, Abreu is hitting .286/.348/.536 with six home runs and 12 RBI.

