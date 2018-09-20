White Sox's Jose Abreu: Back in White Sox's clubhouse

Abreu returned to the team prior to Thursday's game but is still unavailable to play while recovering from an infection in his right thigh, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Van Schouwen added that Abreu was walking a little gingerly, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise after the first baseman was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Initially the club was hopeful that Abreu would be able to return for Friday's series opener against the Cubs, but that seems overly optimistic barring significant improvement. Expect him to require a few more days off.