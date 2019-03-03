White Sox's Jose Abreu: Blast first spring homer

Abreu started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Abreu will be asked to play more games at DH this season and share first base with Yonder Alonso. He had been an iron man his first four seasons in Chicago before playing a career-low 128 games in 2018. As such, the White Sox will build in occasional breaks where the 32-year-old does not have to play the field.