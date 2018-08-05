White Sox's Jose Abreu: Blasts 19th homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

His fourth-inning shot off Blake Snell pulled the White Sox level before they stole the game in the ninth inning. Abreu's numbers in 2018 are below his usual standards, but he still has a .267/.328/.484 slash line with 19 home runs and 63 RBI in 108 games.

