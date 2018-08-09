White Sox's Jose Abreu: Climbs out of hitting funk
Abreu went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Yankees.
Abreu's average had dipped to a season-low .250 on July 21, but he's rebounded since, going 25-for-67 (.373) with seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 17 games. He may be headed for his least-productive season since coming stateside five years ago, but that Abreu can continue get results in middle of a lineup that offers little support reinforces the notion that he's a gifted hitter and middle-of-the-order threat.
