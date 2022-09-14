Abreu went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Abreu had to wait a while to reach the 15-homer mark this year -- he entered Tuesday with a 37-game power drought dating back to Aug. 3. Over that span, the first baseman managed to hit .331, but he slugged just .373 with only six doubles, 11 RBI and 20 runs scored. The 35-year-old is up to a .312/.386/.457 slash line with 67 RBI, 79 runs scored and 33 doubles through 140 contests. Given his age, it's a little concerning to see the power drop off for such an extended stretch, though his contact skills remain sharp enough to retain solid fantasy value.