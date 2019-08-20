White Sox's Jose Abreu: Clubs 27th homer

Abreu went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run to help the White Sox to a 6-4 victory over the Twins on Monday.

Abreu provided the crucial blow in this contest, touching up Kyle Gibson with a three-run long ball in the third inning for his 27th of the season. The slugger is now slashing .273/.313/.491 across 495 at-bats as he remains on pace to cross the 30-homer threshold for the fourth time in his career.