White Sox's Jose Abreu: Clubs eighth homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Abreu tied the ballgame in the sixth inning with a solo blast to center, but Boston would erupt for seven runs in the eighth to take the series finale. The 32-year-old continues to swing a hot bat, improving his average from .218 to .291 while slugging four homers and 16 RBI over his last 11 games.

