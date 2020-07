Abreu went 4-for-9 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's doubleheader at Cleveland.

Abreu went 1-for-5 in the opening contest, with a double being his only notable contribution. However, he bounced back to record a solo home run -- which came against Adam Plutko -- and another double in the second game. While it was his first long ball of the season, Abreu has managed to record at least one hit in four of the team's first five games this season.