White Sox's Jose Abreu: Collects two hits in win
Abreu went 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.
Abreu, who leads the White Sox with 52 RBI, has gone six straight games without driving in a run, his longest such stretch of the season. His OPS (.796) is well off his career mark (.862), but Abreu's bat remains relevant due to his success with runners in scoring position (.902 OPS).
