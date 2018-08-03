White Sox's Jose Abreu: Connects for 17th homer

Abreu went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Royals.

It was his 17th home run of the season and fourth since the All-Star break. Abreu is on pace for another 25-plus-homer campaign, but after four straight seasons hitting .290 or better to begin his big-league career, Abreu has seen his average sink to .263 this season. The Statcast numbers (.289 xBA entering play Thursday) suggest that mark is bound to improve over the final two months.