Abreu went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Abreu slammed his 11th home run of the season off John Means with two outs in the fifth inning to extend the White Sox's lead. The first baseman leads the team in home runs and 45 RBI. He is slashing .271/.357/.518 in 198 appearances.