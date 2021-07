Abreu went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored two runs in Saturday's 11-5 loss to Detroit.

Abreu plated Tim Anderson twice after the White Sox's leadoff hitter doubled twice, making this his first multi-RBI effort over the previous 13 games. He's fighting out of a fallow period, having entered Saturday's contest batting .147 with two RBI over the previous 10 games. Despite the slump, Abreu remains the team's RBI leader with 57 in 76 games.